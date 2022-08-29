76°
Sunday Journal- The Garrison Tapes
Fifty-six years ago, on Nov. 22 President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. And though a Louisiana-native named Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested and charged with the assassination, there were many who didn't believe Oswald was the only one targeting the president that day.
New Orleans attorney, James Garrison, was one such analyst who posed an alternative theory. Garrison believed a team of professional killers had been attempting to kill the president on the day of his death.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, WBRZ delves into Garrison’s theory, with a look back at 'The Garrison Tapes.'
