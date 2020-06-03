Sunday Journal: Protecting our protectors amid the pandemic

This week on Sunday Journal, we'll visit the Baton Rouge Police Memorial with former police chief-Pat Englade. He'll share stories of courage and inspiration from the "Thin Blue Line."

He's also on a mission to protect police through the Capitol Area Law Enforcement Foundation, by providing bulletproof vests for police officers and sheriff's deputies. But the pandemic has impacted their donations and put their events on hold.

We'll also hear stories of courage and inspiration from Tonja Garafola. Her husband Brad was one of the heroes of the Baton Rouge police ambush in 2016. He died while trying to protect a wounded police officer.