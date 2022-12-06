77°
Latest Weather Blog
SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER 12/4
Related Story
More clouds in the forecast, and warmer temperatures arriving.
THE FORECAST
Tonight and Tomorrow: More clouds will continue to fill the skies in the overnight hours as low temperatures drop to the lower 60s by early Monday morning. Despite the presence of cloud cover on Monday temperatures will be a bit warmer as highs reach the middle to upper 70s by mid afternoon. A slight chance for some very light sprinkles continues in the forecast, but most will not see any raindrops. The big weather story will the warmer temperatures for the entire week that will reach 80s degrees beginning Tuesday thru Friday. No evidence of any cold air for southeast Louisiana for at least the next seven days.
News
More clouds in the forecast, and warmer temperatures arriving. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight and... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kids flock to Santa's Mailbox in Gonzales to drop off their Christmas...
-
New proposal by mayor could mean residents pay more for less garbage...
-
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
-
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens facing...
-
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to...