SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER 12/4

More clouds in the forecast, and warmer temperatures arriving.

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: More clouds will continue to fill the skies in the overnight hours as low temperatures drop to the lower 60s by early Monday morning. Despite the presence of cloud cover on Monday temperatures will be a bit warmer as highs reach the middle to upper 70s by mid afternoon. A slight chance for some very light sprinkles continues in the forecast, but most will not see any raindrops. The big weather story will the warmer temperatures for the entire week that will reach 80s degrees beginning Tuesday thru Friday. No evidence of any cold air for southeast Louisiana for at least the next seven days.