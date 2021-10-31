Sunday evening forecast

The Next 24 Hours: Metro airport in Baton Rouge recorded a low temperature of 46 degrees around 7am, making today the coolest since April 22! Temperatures will drop into the low 50s Monday morning, so be prepared to grab a light jacket out the door tomorrow. Highs warm back into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead:

The fall-like weather will stick around through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will turn more southerly bringing back the more humid feel. Wednesday and Thursday, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. This will all be ahead of another cold front that will push through late Thursday. Cooler air will filter in behind the front, but will not be as significant as we got this weekend.