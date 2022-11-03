State trooper famous for social media persona refused lie detector test after hit and run, his wife says

BATON ROUGE- State Trooper Justin Chiasson, who is famous for his social media presence as "Stalekracker," was placed on leave tied to a hit-and-run boating crash because he refused to take a lie detector test, his wife said in messages obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Amy Chiasson sent those messages to friends of the victim, Jodi Sheets. In them, Chiasson vehemently denies that her husband did anything wrong since he was a passenger in the boat and said he refused to take a lie detector test "because he wasn't taking his lieutenant down with him."

Chiasson said in the messages that her husband, "talked to his LT about it as a friend."

The messages offer insight into what happened. Chiasson claims her husband suffered broken ribs from the crash, and called the situation a "nightmare." She referred to her trooper husband as the actual victim in the messages.

Chiasson was a passenger on a boat operated by Bryan Nolan in July. Nolan was later arrested after he hit a boat, carrying several passengers, including Sheets. A passenger on Sheets' boat received a concussion. Following the crash, Nolan took off. Chiasson, the state trooper on his boat, never called for help.

"I support law enforcement 100-percent," Sheets said. "I'm behind them. I appreciate them getting in uniform every single day. All the men and women that do that and protect and serve. But at that time I was thinking whether he was on duty or not, he still has an oath to protect and serve and he did not that night."

Chiasson was placed on leave last month, three months later. State Police Colonel Lamar Davis said that decision was made as their administrative investigation progressed. WBRZ asked if Chiasson refused to take a lie detector test and if Chiasson's lieutenant was questioned.

State Police was limited in what it could say but did reveal that their disciplinary committee met this week and the process is not finalized.

In her messages, Chiasson's wife said she was told she "couldn't even tell his side yet."

"Now, I don't care. LSP is a joke," she wrote. "The news is a joke. I don't care what they think or say anymore."

State Police previously investigated another trooper, Albert Paxton, for sharing internal information about an unrelated case with his wife. Paxton said he was issued a letter of discipline after he discussed how he was being stonewalled while investigating a deadly arrest.

WBRZ asked Amy Chiasson for an interview Tuesday. She said she was willing to do an interview but did not make herself available.