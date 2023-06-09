86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police suspect impairment may be a factor in a deadly crash on Gardere lane in Baton Rouge Friday morning. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Gardere Lane and Santa Rosa Avenue. The crash took the life of 48-year-old Jose Tista-Roman.

Investigators say "for reasons under investigation," Tista-Roman walked into the path of an pickup truck while trying to cross Gardere Lane. Tista-Roman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.

"Impairment is suspected on the part of Tista-Roman and a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis," investigators say.

The driver of the pickup submitted a breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

