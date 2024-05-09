81°
St. Vincent de Paul to start construction on new chapel in heart of campus
BATON ROUGE - Leaders with St. Vincent de Paul will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the newest addition to the camps.
The new chapel, the St. Louise de Marillac Chapel, will be in the heart of the SVDP campus. More than 500 people visit the campus daily, said President Michael Acaldo, and most of them are "at the lowest point in their lives."
"If just one person, in a moment of desperation, receives strength or comfort in our chapel, then this project is a success," Acaldo aid.
St. Louise de Marillac founded the Daughters of Charity with St. Vincent de Paul in the 1600s. She is regarded as the patron saint of social workers and is responsible for inspiring women to make a difference by reaching our and serving those in need.
