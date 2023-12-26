St. Helena Parish Council on Aging hoping they have a place to go after the holidays

GREENSBURG- The St. Helena Parish Council on Aging is packing their bags this week, preparing to move out of their current office because of a rent hike.

State Rep. Robby Carter owns the building that the COA has been working out of. De'Shon Muse, the President of Board of Directors for the Council on Aging, said they normally pay around $1,000 per month in rent. Muse says their lease is up in February and Carter wants to charge the COA $2,500 per month for the 6,000 square foot office space.

The St. Helena Parish Police Jury helps pay half of the COA's rent. On Tuesday, the jury decided the COA could move to a different parish-owned building while they wait for a more permanent fix.

Muse said the COA moved into Carter's building when it was discovered that their old space had mold.

"We're currently trying to get this building fixed," Muse said. "If we don't get permission to move into that building, we won't have anywhere to go."

Carter said he is not making any money from the current agreement and needed to up the rent to keep up with rising costs of insurance and property taxes.

"I gave every police juror a copy of my increased insurance bill and my increased property tax. They know I'm paying $7,000 to $8,000 a year on my insurance and property tax," Carter said.

Even with the current uncertainty, Muse says that the COA will be of service to St. Helena Parish residents.

"We are doing everything we can to bounce back, to what should not be lacks of service. We will be here to help you all," Muse said.