Southern University kicks off annual Fan Fest ahead of football season

BATON ROUGE - Out on the Bluff, Southern held their "Jag Fest" to show appreciation to their passionate fan base.

"I'm excited for the season. I'm glad we can enjoy ourselves and get back to some normalcy, but we're doing it in a safe way," said one Jaguar fan.

Mumford Stadium was filled with plenty of entertainment from the school's world famous marching band, to the football teams last scrimmage of the season.

"It was a fun day with the scrimmage. It's always good when you get the fans out," said quarterback Glendon McDaniel.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Southern's safety protocols for their sporting events stayed in place.

"Inside the stadium masks are required. When you go into enclosed areas we'll require vaccination verification," said Athletic Director, Roman Banks.

After a tough past year, student-athletes were all present for the festivity to greet fans of the gold and blue.

"The team is 100 percent vaccinated, so we're out here just having fun," said football player, Jakoby Pappillion.

According to several Southern fans, 2021 should be a winning season on the Bluff.

Southern kicks off their football season against Troy on September 4th.