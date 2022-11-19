Latest Weather Blog
Southern's Devon Gales returns to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of Southern University's homecoming game, one player is making his return after going though tremendous times last year.
Saturday will be a very big day for Devon Gales. Not only will he be back with his friends and fellow players on the Southern football team, but it will also be his first game since his injury last year.
Since the life changing moment just over a year ago, but in every moment since, Gales has done his absolute best to put on a smile and inspire the people around him.
In his arrival back in Baton Rouge, that hasn't changed.
"I don't know," Gales said, "I guess it being a football team it won't be sad. But just being back with my regular team and being with them, I don't know how I'm going to feel about it."
Gales' progress at the Shepard Center in Atlanta continues to defy what doctors said he would do.
"They say they're going to keep me as long as I keep progressing, so it sounds like I'm going to be in Atlanta for a while," Gales said.
While it's been a while since Gales has been home to Southern, it's not his first game of the year. He and his family were honored at homecoming in Athens, Georgia a few weeks ago.
The Triumph Over Tragedy foundation is pushing to raise money for a new handicap-accessible home for Gales and his family in Baton Rouge. Since his injury last year, donations have slowed. You can find out more on the foundation here.
