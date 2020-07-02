Southern Athletics cautiously optimistic as it revises 2020 football schedule

BATON ROUGE - In anticipation of its 2020 football season, Southern University has released a revised schedule and informed season ticket holders they can purchase tickets as early as July 6.

Individual tickets to games remain unavailable at this time and Southern's athletic department makes it clear that as officials approach the upcoming season with a positive outlook, they remain cautious by conscientiously monitoring the ever-changing pace/impact of COVID-19.

Southern's Athletic Director, Roman Banks, spoke with WBRZ Tuesday, saying season ticket holders can renew their tickets July 6 through September 1.

Banks said there will be enough room for all season ticket holders if they purchase, but it's likely no other tickets will be available.

School officials estimate that with 50% capacity and social distancing requirements, only about 7,500 people will be in the stands, as opposed to 20,000.

In its letter to season ticket holders, the university stated, "We do anticipate on having a 2020 football season. Thus, we will convene with the option of purchasing your season tickets as earliest as July 6th, with limited payment options... if we are forced to cancel the season you will have the capability of requesting a refund... if the season is adjusted to a non-traditional season (played in the spring) or the schedule is shortened, a refund will not be awarded."

On Tuesday, Banks told WBRZ that playing in the spring is still just a "conversation" as the move would first need to be approved by the NCAA. In any case, it would be a last option. Southern plans to hold a season as scheduled.

The University's athletic department updated its 2020 game schedule on June 18, stating:

"First and foremost, we are committed to and 100 percent focused on the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters, Banks said."Pushing our start date back to mid-September gives our coaches more time to get student-athletes acclimated and assess and focus on their appropriate physical conditioning after such a long, unprecedented period with no supervised work-outs.

A later start will also help accommodate a later-than-usual initial reporting date for football due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the preparations that our campus is making in anticipation of a return to in-person instruction this fall.



"After an off-week on October 3rd, the Jaguars will open the month of October on the road against Alabama State University on Oct. 10th , followed by a three game homestand which features games versus Texas Southern University on Oct. 17 in a contest that returns to campus after a two-year stint at the Texas State Fair in Dallas, Texas, Alcorn State on Oct. 24th in a rematch of the 2018 & 2019 SWAC Championship games, and as an update, Florida Memorial University for Homecoming on Oct. 31.



The Jags close out their regular-season schedule with two of three games on the road. SU travels to Prairie View A&M University on Nov. 7, hosts The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Nov. 14, before a bye week on Nov. 21.



Southern will conclude its regular season on Nov. 28 against Grambling State in the annual Bayou Classic."

Visit https://gojagsports.com/ for more information.