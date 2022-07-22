Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern picked as preseason favorites at Southland Media Days
Southeastern entered Wednesday's Southland Conference Media Day in Lake Charles as the conference preseason favorites. Frank Scelfo, in his 5th season in Hammond, has a quarterback battle to figure out before he can even begin to think about hoisting a trophy. But he was quick to point out Wednesday that despite uncertainty under center, he's very sure of the wide receiver room's ability and production, led by All-Southland selection CJ Turner.
The Lions report back to the campus on Aug. 2 with the team’s first practice set for Aug. 3. Southeastern will open the 2022 season with a 6 p.m. game Sept. 3 at UL Lafayette. The five-game home schedule begins with a 6 p.m. Sept. 17 contest versus Central Connecticut State.
2022 Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll
School (First-place votes) - Points
1. Southeastern (7) - 90
2. UIW (7) – 86
3. Nicholls (2) – 79
4. McNeese – 61
5. Northwestern State – 44
6. Texas A&M-Commerce – 39
7. Lamar – 25
8. HBU - 24
