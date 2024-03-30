Some West Feliciana residents trapped by rising Mississippi River

ST. FRANCISVILLE - As the Mississippi River rises so does the water on the streets in parts of West Feliciana Parish.

The water gets high every year in the Old Ferry Landing area in St. Francisville, but residents say this year is different.

"Usually I come every day just to see the river because I live here and I've watched it come up consistently faster," Resident Amy Kennedy said.

At the intersection of Mahoney Road and Tunica Street, the water is six feet deep. A few of the residents in that area need boats to get to their homes.

"Other concerns are we are starting to see alligators and snakes and stuff like that running out," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says the water typically starts rising in April or May. The forecast is for the river to continue to come up.

Captain Brian Spillman, director of West Feliciana Homeland Security says residents should not take the rising water lightly.

"This is a top eight historic flood here in the St. Franscisville area, all time. The water has only been higher seven times," Spillman said.

Others have already been stranded because of the flood waters.

"We are also looking after the people displaced to make sure they have what they need and to rebuild their lives when time comes for the water to receed," Spillman said.