Snack aisle at Baton Rouge Dollar Tree catches fire Sunday evening

BATON ROUGE - A snack aisle at a Dollar Tree caught fire Sunday evening, destroying a shelf and damaging part of the building's ceiling.

The Baton Rouge and Central Fire Departments posted pictures of the fire's aftermath Sunday. Officials said the operational sprinkler system inside the store prevented the fire from spreading, and the scene was under control shortly after the firefighters' arrival.

There was no immediate known cause of the fire, but the CFD encouraged anyone with information about the fire to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department.