Shooter in Essen melee was murdered woman's live-in boyfriend.

BATON ROUGE - Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting on Essen Lane led to a manhunt and shootout with deputies Sunday night.



According to the coroner's office, 30-year-old April Peck and 48-year-old Terrell Walker were killed. Walker was identified as Peck's live-in boyfriend.

The first shooting happened at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of United Plaza Blvd and Essen Lane. Investigators say that Walker shot Peck and threw her out of a car before fleeing the scene. Walker then made a u-turn, opened fire then "plowed through a crowd of people," striking a 17-year-old, who was an EMT in training, and a third person, with the vehicle. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

The shooting prompted a manhunt across Baton Rouge for the suspect as well as a heavy law enforcement presence on Essen Lane. Police closed the I-10 exit ramp and the northbound lane on Essen as the crime scene expanded.

Just before 10 p.m., East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Hicks confirmed that deputies exchanged gunfire with Walker in a wooded area near the I-10 Bluebonnet Blvd exit. Hicks said that no law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

Sheriff: suspect was found near Bluebonnet Blvd, pulled out a hand gun, shot at deputies. Deputies returned fire and killed the man. @WBRZ — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) November 28, 2016

Walker was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, there was a heavy police presence at the I-10 Bluebonnet exit. Police closed the exit to traffic. Law enforcement officers were seen returning to their vehicles armed with rifles.

Louisiana State Police Colonel Michael Edmonson said that LSP will investigate the officer-involved shooting.