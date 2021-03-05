Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff's office: Mom abducted two boys from Tangipahoa Parish, children found in Fla.
Related Story
PONCHATOULA - Two young boys were found in Florida after being abducted by their biological mother from their father's driveway in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 8-year-old Kaesyn Heck and 4-year-old Jax Matthews were sitting in the vehicle outside their father's Ponchatoula home Tuesday when Shawntel Heck took the vehicle. The boys' father said he left the vehicle running while he went to retrieve a tool from his shed.
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the children Wednesday morning, sending a notice to residents across the region.
During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said the boys were found safe in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Heck reportedly fled whenever law enforcement located her, running into a wooded area. She is still on the run as of Wednesday evening.
Heck is facing charges of simple kidnapping and unauthorized use of vehicle.
