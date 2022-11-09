Sheriff orchestrates temporary closure of day care where child died

PRAIRIEVILLE – The sheriff's office said it orchestrated a temporary closure Wednesday of a day care operated out of an upscale home where a child died earlier this week.

The day care closed Wednesday and will be closed Thursday, too. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it hopes to schedule a meeting between the day care operator, itself and the state to discuss the business. The meeting could be Thursday, officials said, and could determine if the day care will open Friday.

Monday, a 3-month-old died in the care of a babysitter at the day care in the 18000 block of Forest Hills Drive. Authorities were called there for reports of an unresponsive child. The sheriff's office says a 3-month-old was taken from the home to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. Deputies said the child was fighting a cold when day care workers put the infant down for a nap. The child was later found unresponsive.

Records from the Department of Education showed the day care was unlicensed and had previously been issued a cease and desist order in June. A representative with the Louisiana Department of Education said Tuesday the department had tried to work with the homeowner for months to get licensed to no avail.

The Department of Education regulates day cares.

Ten children and five workers were present at the time of the incident at the home on Monday.

An autopsy on the child was scheduled to be done Wednesday.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz