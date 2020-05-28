Sheriff cracking down on late-night Tannerite explosions disturbing La. neighborhood

IBERVILLE- People living in Iberville Parish are reporting unusually loud explosions in their neighborhoods. Local law enforcement is now taking steps to restore the peace.

"It wakes you up out of a dead sleep," Cindy Angelloz said.

Neighbors say the blasts rock their homes and their nerves in the middle of the night.

"It shakes the house and the windows rattle. At 10 or 12 o'clock at night, that's no fun," Denise Harrell said.

The late-night explosions are causing a wave of complaints at the sheriff's office. Sheriff Brett Stassi says someone is shooting Tannerite.

"It was learned that some of them are using this product, Tannerite, to explode beaver dams. The actual time that they're using it is what we're trying to limit," he said.

The product is meant to be used as target practice. If hit by a high powered rifle, the target explodes.

Sheriff Stassi says though the product is legal, it's a nuisance. Anyone caught shooting Tannerite after 8 p.m. will be cited for disturbing the peace.

"We don't want to stop them from doing what they can legally do, but at the same time we've asked them not to do it past 8 p.m.," Sheriff Stassi said.

It's a step toward peace and quiet that neighbors say is much-needed.

No citations have been issued so far, but Sheriff Stassi says the 8 p.m. curfew will remain in place.