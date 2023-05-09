Shelters in need of items after taking in dozens from bitter cold

BATON ROUGE- As the mercury continues to dip in our area, local shelters are seeing a spike in people who need to get out of the cold.



At St. Vincent DePaul, nearly 100 people used the facilities there to get out of the cold. Tonight, volunteers expect the need to be even greater. Tonight, the shelters are in desperate need of blankets, socks, pillows, men's coats and towels.



"Just before going on camera here, we had a mother and a child that needed a place to stay, our women's shelter is full," Michael Acaldo with St. Vincent DePaul said. "We work closely with St. Agnes, and we found her a place. Our goal is to find a place for anyone that comes to us."



Charles Wayne lives outside. The homeless off shore worker who was laid off last year says he fell on hard times and has not been able to bounce back. He recalled it not being easy sleeping in the cold.



"It's not comfortable, it's not convenient," Charles Wayne said. "It's one of those things that I'm going through now, but I hope I come out of this situation soon."



If you would like to drop off donations to St. Vincent DePaul, they are accepted during the daytime up until 6pm.



Donations can be dropped off to:



220 St. Vincent DePaul Place

Baton Rouge, LA 70802



That's not far from downtown Baton Rouge right off of Florida Street.

2une In's Taylor Evans had more information.