85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Shaquille O'Neal joins in Capitol Middle School's gratitude toward school resource officer

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU superstar joined a Baton Rouge middle school's effort to celebrate a school resource officer Thursday.

Capitol Middle School held a ceremony honoring school resource officer Lieutenant James Jamison. Principal Karla Johnson decided to celebrate SRO Jamison for his dedication and always going above and beyond for that school community.

NBA Hall of Famer and former LSU star Shaquille O'Neal also sent a video expressing his gratitude to Jamison.

News
Shaquille O'Neal joins in Capitol Middle School's...
Shaquille O'Neal joins in Capitol Middle School's gratitude toward school resource officer
BATON ROUGE - A former LSU superstar joined a Baton Rouge middle school's effort to celebrate a school resource officer... More >>
6 days ago Thursday, May 23 2024 May 23, 2024 Thursday, May 23, 2024 8:45:00 PM CDT May 23, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days