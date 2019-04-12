Sewer leak bubbling up in all the wrong places

BATON ROUGE - There's a sewer leak between two apartment buildings, and so far there's been no fix for the issue.

The problem is along Arlington Avenue at McGrath Avenue in Baton Rouge. Mary Osborne lives nearby and contacted 2 On Your Side after she was tired of smelling the stench.

"I think it's sewage," she said. "The smell is awful and I’m simply trying to figure out who is responsible for making the repairs."

The stinky water is bubbling up from a hole along a property line between two apartment buildings. There's no telling how deep the hole is, but it appears to overflow onto the sidewalk and travel down the driveway into Arlington Avenue.

"And when somebody pulls out of the parking lot they're rolling into the stuff and spreading it down the street," said Osborne.

For the last few weeks, Osborne has been watching it happen. She lives a few doors down from the overflow spot and says the sewage travels down the street to her house. She's determined to get the issue fixed and has been calling the City-Parish for help.

The City-Parish Department of Environmental Services says it evaluated this problem area on September 27 and found that it's the property owner's responsibility. DES says it reached back out to the property owner Tuesday and sent a clean-up crew to disinfect the area this morning. DES is working with the property owner to determine the cause of the leak so it can be repaired.

Wednesday, 2 On Your Side contacted the property owner, who says he only learned about the leak a week ago. He tells 2 On Your Side the City-Parish will return Thursday morning to dig up some work they did previously in the area to determine the issue. The property owner says he will also have a plumber out there to fix the problem on his side of the property. All parties are working together to fix the issue Thursday.