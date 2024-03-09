Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning

Lightning is a severe weather threat that can occur in any storm. From a pop-up summer storm to a category 5 Hurricane, lightning is a very intense and life threatening weather phenomena. It's important to remember that thunder is a RESULT of lightning, and if you hear thunder roar, head indoors. In fact, lightning can strikes miles from a storm, even when it is not currently raining in your location.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.