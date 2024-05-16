86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

See the list of schools reopening, remaining closed following Monday, Tuesday storms

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Multiple school systems have announced plans to return to normal operation Wednesday after canceling classes Tuesday due to severe weather.

The following school systems will be open: 
- Baker Schools
- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools (students will not have to make up the missed day of school if they are unable to make it to school due to loss of power)
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools (except for Livonia High, which is still without power)
- St. George Catholic School
- Zachary Community Schools
-West Baton Rouge Parish Schools 

Crescent Elementary, North Iberville Elementary and High schools in Iberville Parish will be closed Tuesday. 

Two schools in East Baton Rouge — Villa del Rey Elementary and Claiborne Elementary — will remain closed if they do not get power back, which is anticipated by 10 p.m.

News
See the list of schools reopening Wednesday...
See the list of schools reopening Wednesday following closure due to storms
BATON ROUGE — Multiple school systems have announced plans to return to normal operation Wednesday after canceling classes Tuesday due... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 14 2024 May 14, 2024 Tuesday, May 14, 2024 5:47:00 PM CDT May 14, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days