See the list of schools reopening, remaining closed following Monday, Tuesday storms

BATON ROUGE — Multiple school systems have announced plans to return to normal operation Wednesday after canceling classes Tuesday due to severe weather.

The following school systems will be open:

- Baker Schools

- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools (students will not have to make up the missed day of school if they are unable to make it to school due to loss of power)

- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools (except for Livonia High, which is still without power)

- St. George Catholic School

- Zachary Community Schools

-West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

Crescent Elementary, North Iberville Elementary and High schools in Iberville Parish will be closed Tuesday.

Two schools in East Baton Rouge — Villa del Rey Elementary and Claiborne Elementary — will remain closed if they do not get power back, which is anticipated by 10 p.m.