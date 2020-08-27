Latest Weather Blog
See It, Say It rally held at Walker High
WALKER- In the wake of the Parkland Florida mass shooting, local authorities are checking in with students on what they can do to protect themselves.
Today the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department is holding a "See It, Say It" rally at Walker High School regarding the shooting. Sheriff Jason Ard will join students and school leaders in discussing detecting and reporting suspicious behavior.
Two Walker High students were arrested this week for making threats against the school.
Last month Nickolas Cruz opened fired at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people. Since then, law enforcement all over the country have been dealing with threats at schools.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard asks students at Walker High to not post, share, Instagram, Snapchat things they “think” they heard. “Law enforcement needs to know as soon as you see that photo or see that threat” @WBRZ— Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) March 2, 2018
