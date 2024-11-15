58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

See It, Say It rally held at Walker High

6 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 02 2018 Mar 2, 2018 March 02, 2018 7:31 AM March 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER- In the wake of the Parkland Florida mass shooting, local authorities are checking in with students on what they can do to protect themselves.

Today the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department is holding a "See It, Say It" rally at Walker High School regarding the shooting. Sheriff Jason Ard will join students and school leaders in discussing detecting and reporting suspicious behavior.

Two Walker High students were arrested this week for making threats against the school.

Last month Nickolas Cruz opened fired at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people. Since then, law enforcement all over the country have been dealing with threats at schools.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days