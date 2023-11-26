Saturday morning video forecast

Today will feature mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. That changes tomorrow as showers look likely in advance of another cold front.

Today & Tonight: There will be plentiful sunshine today but it will be a bit filtered because of some high clouds. After a chilly morning start, we will warm up into the lower 60's for kickoff at tiger stadium. The high temperature today will be in the upper 60's.

Cloud cover will begin to increase by midnight. By daybreak, the temperature will be in the lower 50's and there will be a chance of spotty showers.

Up Next: Shower activity will begin to increase as we go throughout the day on Sunday. This is due to an area of low pressure developing just off the coast. While showers will be spotty in the morning, we will see more scattered activity by the mid-morning and afternoon. Showers begin to exit after lunchtime, and we’ll be dry by evening. This rain should not accumulate to much. Most are looking at under 0.5”, aside from a few areas that end up under locally heavier pockets of rain.

Temperatures will drop behind this system after a cold front moves through Sunday night. Highs will struggle to reach 60° on Monday. We may even see low temperatures dipping into the middle and upper-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a non-tropical area of low pressure located over the eastern subtropical Atlantic. This system is forecast to move north-northeastward at 20 to 25 mph toward much colder waters and develop more pronounced frontal features during the next day or so, ending its chances of subtropical or tropical development.

-- Balin

