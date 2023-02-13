Latest Weather Blog
Saturday Morning Forecast
Related Story
A gloomy start to the weekend.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Overcast skies across the Capital Area this morning and temperatures dipping into the mid-40s. There will not be much sunshine or warming in today's forecast. Some areas will break 50° in the afternoon hours, but this is all dependent on when showers stop. Scattered showers will be around the area early this morning through the early afternoon hours. Not expecting this system to bring heavy rain just mainly off-and-on light showers. It will be a gloomy parade day. The best way to dress is a light jacket and a raincoat. Overnight the skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the mid-30s to start your Sunday.
Up Next: The last half of your weekend will be pleasant. Sunday will have a chilly start with temperatures in the mid-to-low 30s across the area. There will be plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs will reach the low-60s. Enjoy the dry time because you will not see very much of it this week. Monday will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually warming as our next two frontal systems approach the area. Tuesday, the first cold front will bring widespread rain to the Capital Area. Showers and storms are possible with this system, but currently the severe weather threat remains low. Wednesday showers from the first system will linger for most of the day as our next cold front approaches the area into Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video: Blaze catches in Slidell apartment complex Sunday night
-
Two women injured in overnight shooting stemming from domestic dispute at apartments...
-
Body found in car at Port Allen truck stop, may be linked...
-
Marsh fire off BC Spillway
-
Louisiana city hosts Super Bowl watch party for hometown hero DeVonta Smith
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
KJ Johnson smiles help lead to success