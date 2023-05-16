Sanitation worker killed, reserve deputy placed on leave after garbage truck crash

BATON ROUGE - A sanitation worker is dead following a morning crash on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.

Shortly before 6 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to a two vehicle crash near Castle Ridge Avenue. Authorities say the crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Ricky Mitchell.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as a 2017 Freightliner garbage truck was stopped in the southbound lane. Mitchell, a Richard's Disposal Inc. employee, was standing behind the truck.

At the same time, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 62-year-old Vincent Dipuma was traveling on the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, Dipuma's vehicle hit Mitchell and the rear of the garbage truck.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Dipuma was properly restrained, but sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples will be submitted for analysis.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Dipuma is a reserve deputy with the department. He was not on duty at the time of the accident. Authorities say he as been placed on leave pending the outcome of an LSP investigation.