Sandbag locations across EBR, WBR ahead of severe weather moving in Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - More severe weather is projected to move into the capital area Thursday night and into the weekend.

Sandbags are being provided at several BREC park locations to help keep you and your loved ones safe in the event of flash flooding.

Sandbags can be found at the following locations:

- Alsen Park

- Cadillac Street

- Doyles Bayou Park

- Flannery Road Park

- Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park

- Lovett Road Park

- Memorial Stadium



Sandbags will also be available at multiple locations across West Baton Rouge. They include:

- William & Lee Park

- Rivault Park

- Alexander Park

- Erwinville Park

- Myhard Park

- South Winterville Water Tower

- Lobdell Fire Station

- Addis Fire Station



Sand and bags will be provided. Bring your own shovel.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

Remember that the WBRZ WX App. is *free* on Apple and Android devices and can be used for breaking weather information, live radar, and forecast details. You can also use it to watch live coverage if power or broadcast signal is ever lost. For even more, connect with the Storm Station on Twitter and Facebook. Stream WBRZ+ for continuous information as it becomes available.

Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online

Click HERE for the WBRZ weather page.

Click HERE to see how to download the WBRZ weather app.

Posts below are from the WBRZ Weather X account. Monitor for weather warnings below.

Tweets by WBRZweather