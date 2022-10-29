Saints: A pair of veteran backs look to fill hole without Ingram

5-foot-10, 225 pound West is your classic in between the tackles runner, while Vareen's skill set is closer to Kamara's because of his ability to catch balls out of the backfield.

"When I was back in New England, we practiced against the Saints for a couple years during camp and I could tell the tempo was pretty similar. The way that they handled the team and the organization," said Shane Vereen. "You always want to be part of goof organizations. "Terrance you see a physical runner. Both of those players we felt like could help us. "

"Shane has got a lot of versatility. He's someone we feel like is very good in protection. He's a very good receiver," said head coach Sean Payton. "Terrance you see a physical runner. Both of those players we felt like could help us."

"I think we would've been interested in them whether Mark was facing a suspension or not," said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. "It happens sometimes. A price falls into your realm."

The combination of Kamara and Ingram last season produced history making numbers, so one single back will not be able to fill the hole perfectly.

Coach Payton hopes that the combination of those veterans and the less experienced talent like rookie Boston Scott will keep the Saints rushing game in a high level until Ingrams return.

