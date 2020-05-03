Returning an unwanted gift? Here's what you need to know.

BATON ROUGE - Not every holiday gift can be a hit.

Across the country, nearly $90 billion worth of gifts will be returned this season. Those looking to make a return should know that December 26 and 27 are the busiest days to do it.

Before braving the lines at the mall, residents should read their receipts and check out each store's return policy. The best chance to return a gift in person is right when the store opens.

Nearly 17% of shoppers say they'll be in a store making returns over the next few days. Experts suggest waiting until the new year if you can and be sure to get a copy of the gift receipt.

Unwanted gift cards can be sold on sites like Gift Card Granny, Cardpool, or Raise.

This year, online retailers are expecting record returns as well, so try to have all of your packages ready for return at one time. You can also send some back from your work address if you're allowed.

To ease the holiday stress, some retailers are offering free shipping on returns for those who don't want to fight the long lines. Shoppers won't just be returning items over the next few weeks, they'll also be buying items like holiday decor, bedding, winter clothing and exercise equipment.