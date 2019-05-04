Residents desperately try to fight the bite against mosquitoes

BATON ROUGE- Aerial mosquito spraying will begin tonight at 7:30pm from Siegen Lane to Phillips Road in East Baton Rouge Parish as Mosquito Control workers try to fight the bite.

Since the record flooding in August, there has been standing water that has not moved in the Spanish Lake Basin. Along Ridge Road, people like Annie Jung are keeping her kids inside to prevent them from getting bitten.

"Even if we spray the kids down, they still get bit," Jung said. "So we just have to keep them inside, so it

impacts them."

From Ridge Road to Pest Stop, workers there said mosquito treatments have been flying off of store shelves.

"We've had a 100% more people come in for the mosquito treatment," Patrick Stockstill, Owner of Pest Stop said. "Since we've had problems with Zika the flood and extra mosquitoes, we're seeing because it's way more than average you'd see this time of year."

A large jug of Talstar sells for almost $400 at the store. Stockstill said it can prevent mosquitoes from taking advantage of you and your family.

Meanwhile, as the water continues to drain out of the basin, Ascension Parish Mosquito Control has been spraying the area nightly to combat the problem.