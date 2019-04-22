Residents against possible affordable housing apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Some residents in the Melrose Place subdivision are opposed to a developer who's interested in building an affordable housing apartment complex in a lot nearby.

LDG Development, a Kentucky based company, wants to build a 264-unit apartment complex in a lot between North Ardenwood and Waverly Drive.

Some residents in the subdivision are opposing the proposed complex, like Melrose Place subdivision Home Association president Clayton Weeks, who believes it will bring problems.

"On this side Florida Boulevard the high-density population tends to correlate with an increase in crime. We're definitely not opposed to developing affordable single houses," said Weeks.

David Pearce has lived in the subdivision for five years, and isn't opposed to creating affordable housing in the Baton Rouge area, but thinks the complex could cause problems.

"Let's have this push for low-income housing but let's put it in place of things that are already empty, things that are already dilapidated," said Pearce.

LDG Development Company sent a statement in response to the residents' opposition, saying they have listened to their concerns and will consider options and share them with the community.

"I hope that they are decent enough to where they actually take our opinion into consideration," said Weeks.

Other residents concerns are traffic, drainage and sewage in addition to crime.

"To take out that green space, to disrupt what people have brought into Melrose Place, I don't think it's fair to the residents and I'm really concerned it's going to be detrimental to our property value," said Pearce.