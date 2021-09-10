Reported cat killings scare Shenandoah neighbors

BATON ROUGE - Several residents are on edge after neighbors have reported house cats found killed.

Some neighbors in a Shenandoah community say they've found dismembered cats in their yards. They have placed signs, reading "pet killer in the neighborhood, be aware!" to warn others.

Robyn Wade says she discovered her family's cat "Meadow," dead on her lawn.

“Somebody broke her neck, cut her open, flipped her head around tucked her head in between the shoulders in her back," Wade said. "Cut all her insides out, and laid her insides around in the yard. "She reported the gruesome incident to the Sheriff’s office and animal control.

Wade shared her experience through the community’s NextDoor App and other people shared similar incidents.

“There were two cats across from Shenandoah Avenue that were found on June 8th and then after that, so those two were reported and the sheriff came out,” Wade said.

One concerned neighbor wrote about problem in the July edition of the Shenandoah Homeowner’s Association Newsletter, warning pet owners to watch out for their cats, especially at night.

The Sheriff’s Office and animal control are currently investigating.