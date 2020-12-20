Latest Weather Blog
Red-tailed hawk released by LSU veterinary school after recovery
BATON ROUGE— The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital released a red-tailed hawk on the levee near the school Friday afternoon.
The presumed female hawk was released at the LSU SVM on Skip Bertman around 1 p.m.
She was brought to the LSU SVM on September 2, 2020, with a broken wing caused by a gunshot. The hawk underwent surgery on September 4, where a metal pin was used to tie the two ends of the broken bone together.
During her six weeks of recovery, the hawk received antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, pain medication, and fluid therapy. She also received laser surgery and acupuncture.
A single red-tailed hawk is a top predator in Louisiana and helps with pest control, eating up to thousands of rodents in a year.
