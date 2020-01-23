RAW: Flooding Rescue in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - Families and farm animals were rescued from rising water east of downtown by good Samaritans Saturday.

Water was approaching some homes and had already inundated property along N. Thibodeaux Road. Water at the corner of N. Thibodeaux and Sibley Road, about two miles south of I-12, was already touching the tops of street signs.

The stop sign, seen above Saturday, is at the corner of Sibley Road and N. Thibodeaux Road in southeast Tangipahoa Parish east of Ponchatoula.

Rising water in this area is from the Tangipahoa River, also within two miles of the N. Thibodeaux Road. The Tangipahoa is forecast to crest Saturday evening at about 27 feet.

People in southern Tangipahoa Parish created an impromptu citizens rescue unit Saturday and requested others with airboats or go-devils to meet at Highway 22 near Thibodeaux Road to help get people who live between Highway 22 and I-12 to higher, drier land.

This photo, taken by W illiam Wheat is of Derek Wheat and a rescued family from Sibley Road in southeast Tangipahoa Parish.

People in the area shared pictures of rescues with WBRZ Saturday. Rescuers said they've helped families out of the area and animals - including a dog, a pony, a chicken trapped in a flooding cage and provided food to animals, too.

Flynn Daigle (not pictured), Rob VanVrancken, and a friend rescue not only people but animals from southeast Tangipahoa Parish Saturday.

"It was so heartwarming to see the people come together and help each other," a woman posted on Facebook after being rescued in the area Saturday afternoon. "Thanks to the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Dept. Along with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Dept. and the many volunteers of men and women helping everyone."

Also Saturday, Governor John Bel Edwards flew above the flooded areas to survey the situation.

Saturday, westbound lanes of I-12 were nearly impassable between Hammond and Robert exits because of lane flooding.



