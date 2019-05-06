Rapper who dissed Trump arrested on firearm charges

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man known in the Baton Rouge area for his anti-Donald Trump rap stylings after he was accused of possessing dozens of guns reported stolen from an area gun shop.

22-year-old Demarcus Davis was booked into the parish prison on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested Thursday.

BRPD reported the burglary at Meaux Guns & Ammo, located in the 9600 block of Mammouth Drive, on July 6 of last year. At the time of the report, dozens of firearms were reported stolen. Among those guns was a Ruger 10/22 Krinker Plinker.

Investigators found that a post to social media was made on May 15 by a user identifying himself as Maine Musik. The social media post contains a video where Davis “raps/monologues” about warning people not to “mess” with the group. The group received a visit from authorities in connection with the clip, which also threatened presidential hopeful Donald Trump should he limit access to food stamps. Maine Musik also includes statements about his supposed connection to ISIS and reported access to grenades. While an editorial decision has been made to not embed one of the profanity-laced videos still available on the Maine Musik Instagram page, you can view the video (containing NSFW language) by clicking here.

Davis and at least eight other suspects are seen in the video holding various firearms including rifles, pistols and a sawed-off shotgun. According to police, all of the guns visible in the video appear to match makes/models of firearms that were reported stolen by the victimized business.

Detectives said they were also able to locate the suspect by using a house number and street name visible in the video. A search of Davis’ public Facebook account turned up a photo of the rapper holding the Ruger pistol that was reported stolen. The gun featured numerous customizations and modifications that made it distinctive and easy to spot, according to BRPD.

Davis was initially brought in for questioning concerning his social media posts and videos after he was arrested and booked for failing to stop at a stop sign while in possession of a purple liquid identified as codeine syrup. He would also be booked on a charge of possession of a Schedule V CDS in addition to the above gun charges.