61°
Latest Weather Blog
Prince Davis - Fans\' Choice Athlete of the Week 4
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - So the credentials to be a Fans' Choice Award must run in the Davis family.
Christian Life Quarterback Prince Davis joining his brother Jarod as a Fans' Choice winner after a 4 touchdown performance against Mentorship Academy in a sizeable win.
For Prince Davis, this is his first year as the starter at QB. But for Davis, he was ready for the moment, because he envisioned it all along.
News
BATON ROUGE - So the credentials to be a Fans' Choice Award must run in the Davis family. Christian... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep charges back to take big win over Southern Lab
-
Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
-
Firefighters work house fire on Ford Street, just off Mickens Road
-
Contractor accused of damaging homes with the intent to defraud homeowners arrested
-
GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf