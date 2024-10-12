61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prince Davis - Fans\' Choice Athlete of the Week 4

BATON ROUGE - So the credentials to be a Fans' Choice Award must run in the Davis family.

Christian Life Quarterback Prince Davis joining his brother Jarod as a Fans' Choice winner after a 4 touchdown performance against Mentorship Academy in a sizeable win.

For Prince Davis, this is his first year as the starter at QB. But for Davis, he was ready for the moment, because he envisioned it all along.

September 30, 2015

