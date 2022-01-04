Power outages caused by downed trees during storm might remain all day Sunday

UPDATE: As of 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Entergy says power has been restored to the Jefferson Terrace area.

BATON ROUGE – More than a thousand customers were without power Sunday morning, 24 hours after severe storms blew through the region, knocking down utility poles and the electrical grid.

The largest cluster of outages were in Jefferson Terrace but customers were also out of power in other areas of East Baton Rouge – some in Eden park, Pollard Estates and other pockets along Perkins and Airline Highway.

In Jefferson Terrace, the power company’s website advised that “multiple utility poles have broken” and “crews are on site making repairs.”

In the worst case scenario, power may not be restored until nine o’clock Sunday evening. In other areas, though, Entergy said it would have power restored by noon Sunday.

There were about fifty outages in Ascension Sunday morning.

DEMCO reported only a few hundred outages – most in East Feliciana and St. Helena.

Sunday will be a pretty day with plenty of sunlight and cool temperatures.

How to watch WBRZ with no power

WBRZ newscasts are streamed on the WBRZ smartphone and tablet apps. Click the button at the top of the page when it appears before the news. The Sunday evening news is at 5:30 and 10:00.

