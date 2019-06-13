67°
Latest Weather Blog
Popular Northshore restaurant heavily damaged by fire
Related Story
MANDEVILLE - A local favorite in St. Tammany Parish was severely damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out.
The quirky eatery, Liz's Where Y'at Diner, sustained heavy damage. Reports suggest the fire started in a storage area where dry goods are kept and spread to the attic.
Video shared on Facebook shows the building engulfed in flames.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
News
MANDEVILLE - A local favorite in St. Tammany Parish was severely damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Schools hit by severe weather in Livingston Parish drying out
-
Mayor's office wants improvement plan from Republic Services amid mass complaints
-
Local model needs your vote to grace Sports Illustrated cover
-
Baton Rouge, Florida Jared's robberies tied to jewelry store burglary gang
-
Former OLOL Foundation head arrives at court for first hearing in embezzlement...
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field