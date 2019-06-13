67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Popular Northshore restaurant heavily damaged by fire

Related Story

MANDEVILLE - A local favorite in St. Tammany Parish was severely damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out.

The quirky eatery, Liz's Where Y'at Diner, sustained heavy damage. Reports suggest the fire started in a storage area where dry goods are kept and spread to the attic.

Video shared on Facebook shows the building engulfed in flames.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

News
Popular Northshore eatery heavily damaged by fire
Popular Northshore eatery heavily damaged by fire
MANDEVILLE - A local favorite in St. Tammany Parish was severely damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 Tuesday, June 11, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT June 11, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days