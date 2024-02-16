Police say cycle of repeat offenders committing crimes on bond needs to stop after Saturday murder

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old is in jail for a murder accusation following a death Saturday on Washington Avenue.

Treylen Williams is the fourth person arrested in the death of David Atkins. Atkins had escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center in November.

Williams was booked on first-degree murder and armed robbery, and had been out on bond for another crime. Police say Williams is an example of people being arrested, let out, then returning for another crime.

L'jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police says the cycle needs to stop.

"[Williams] has now been not only associated with the shooting in January, he's now associated with the killing of an individual," McKneely said.

In January, five people were arrested for shooting guns into the air on New Year's Eve. Williams was accused of possession of a machine gun before being let out on bond. A video was posted on social media of Williams firing a weapon.

Thursday, Treylen Williams was arrested again. McKneely says the multiple arrests show a revolving door that cycles offenders in and out of jail.

"Not only law enforcement, but the community themselves, are concerned about the revolving door because we are arresting, and then arresting, and then re-arresting these individuals that are committing these crimes."

To stop the cycle, McKneely says it's a community effort. By working with judges, federal partners, and local community groups, police hope to provide resources to juveniles committing the crimes, "in hopes of changing their activity and behavior," McKneely said.