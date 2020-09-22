Latest Weather Blog
Police: Murder suspect dead after apparent suicide
Related Story
UPDATE: Police say Demarcus Jackson was found dead inside of his apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 5:20 p.m Tuesday.
BRPD speaks after murder suspect found shot inside of abandoned apartment @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/FLB67ydoxM— Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) May 31, 2017
BATON ROUGE - Police believe they have located a man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.
Police say a person who they believe to be 31-year-old Demarcus Jackson is barricaded inside the home on 1860 Boulevard de Province.
BRPD says one shot was reportedly fired inside the home, but cannot confim any injuries.
An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson after 30-year-old Jessica Dunbar was shot early Sunday morning. Jackson allegedly shot Dunbar after leaving a party on Silverest Avenue with a relative, according to police.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Organization trying to raise money to save homes for local veterans
-
Fans react to Saints first loss of 2020
-
I-10 West reopened following nearly 18 hour clean-up of Basin Bridge accident
-
Tuesday morning vehicle pursuit from Ascension to EBR
-
The Great Debate: It's the first day of Fall, but is it...
Sports Video
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season