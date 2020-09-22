76°
Police: Murder suspect dead after apparent suicide

UPDATE: Police say Demarcus Jackson was found dead inside of his apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 5:20 p.m Tuesday.

BATON ROUGE - Police believe they have located a man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.

Police say a person who they believe to be 31-year-old Demarcus Jackson is barricaded inside the home on 1860 Boulevard de Province.

BRPD says one shot was reportedly fired inside the home, but cannot confim any injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson after 30-year-old Jessica Dunbar was shot early Sunday morning. Jackson allegedly shot Dunbar after leaving a party on Silverest Avenue with a relative, according to police.

