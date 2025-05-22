65°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating homicide after body found in Baton Rouge apartment
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 53-year-old Timothy Jarrell was found in an apartment on North Donmoor Avenue. The coroner's office was on the scene and said there was multiple signs of physical trauma that indicated foul play.
No suspect or motive has been identified as of Tuesday morning, police said.
Anyone with information on the homicide investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
News
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Monday afternoon. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After years of On Your Side reports, crews replace dozens of non-functioning...
-
Two accused of helping Orleans Parish jail escapees arrested
-
U.S. Department of Justice retracts findings that said Louisiana State Police uses...
-
Former Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden lies in state at City Hall...
-
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics