76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on Lake Calais Court

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a Sunday night fatal shooting.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lake Calais Court. Police found 25-year-old Raheal Laquan Pierre in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information on the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

News
Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on Lake...
Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on Lake Calais Court
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a Sunday night fatal shooting. The incident... More >>
1 year ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 Sunday, June 23, 2019 10:07:00 PM CDT June 23, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days