Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on Lake Calais Court
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a Sunday night fatal shooting.
The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lake Calais Court. Police found 25-year-old Raheal Laquan Pierre in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no known motives or suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information on the shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
