Police investigating after victim shot in leg

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday morning. 

Police were called to the 2500 block of N. Sherwood Forest Drive around 8 a.m. Authorities were called to the scene following a call of a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. 

Police believe the victim was shot at a different location. The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

