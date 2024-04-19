86°
Police investigating after two women injured in Edeucation St. shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police say two women were injured in a reported shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.
Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a location in the 600 block of Terrace Avenue. At the scene, authorities found two female victims suffering from gunshot injuries.
Police say the injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening.
Over the course of the investigation, authorities learned the women were shot while driving in the 500 block of Education Street. Other occupants in the vehicle remained unharmed.
The victims later arrived at the location on Terrace Avenue.
The investigation remains ongoing.
