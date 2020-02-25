Police department expansion a 'huge improvement'

KILLIAN - A major upgrade is on the way for the Killian Police Department in Livingston Parish.



Right now the department is without an interrogation room, and its evidence locker is in the same room as the department's toilet. Killian Police Chief Dennis Hill says first responders started brainstorming an expansion during Hurricane Issac a few years ago.



"We're working out of a wing and a prayer right now," he said. "It's going to be tremendous to be able to work out of a nice building instead of a shed and the closet that we're working out of now."



The new building will be added on to the town's fire department building. It will feature more space for police officers along with showers and a place to rest during disasters. Both departments will also get a covered area to store vehicles and equipment.



It is all made possible through a $500,000 grant from the state. The project is expected to cost nearly $400,000, according to Hill. Construction could begin in a few months and should take around nine months to complete.