Police called after vehicle crashes into noise barrier wall on Staring Ln.
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Staring Lane.
The wreck happened before 9:20 a.m. north of Burbank Drive. It's unclear if any injuries were reported.
Video shows that a vehicle crashed into the noise barrier wall along the roadway.
Accident: Staring Ln N of Burbank, Car hit noise barrier.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 20, 2019
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
