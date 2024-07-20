76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police called after vehicle crashes into noise barrier wall on Staring Ln.

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Staring Lane.

The wreck happened before 9:20 a.m. north of Burbank Drive. It's unclear if any injuries were reported.

Video shows that a vehicle crashed into the noise barrier wall along the roadway. 

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

Authorities called after vehicle crashes into noise barrier wall on Staring Ln.
Authorities called after vehicle crashes into noise barrier wall on Staring Ln.
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Staring Lane. The wreck happened before 9:20... More >>
Tuesday, August 20 2019

