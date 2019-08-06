82°
Pennington Biomedical: Benefits of breastfeeding
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana has the lowest breastfeeding rate in the nation according to the March of Dimes, but there are many benefits to breastfeeding. This morning, Dr. Leanne Redman from Pennington Biomedical stopped by 2une In to give us some more information.
Dr. Redman is currently working to figure out how the different kinds of food a pregnant mom eats will influence the nutritional qualities of breast milk. For more information on breastfeeding or some of the work they're doing at Pennington you can visit this website or check out the video.
