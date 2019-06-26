Pelicans draft Zion Williamson first overall in the NBA Draft

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williamson is a 6'7" 285 lb. forward from Duke. He's expected to fill the void left by former Pelican's superstar Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

His assault on the rims made him a favorite of college basketball fans, but his game is more than just dunks. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.

Wearing a white suit, he hugged members of his family and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after his name was called first Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Williamson will step into an open position in New Orleans, which recently agreed to trade All-Star Anthony Davis, the last freshman to win the AP award.

The Pelicans also drafted center Jaxson Hayes, from Texas, with the 8th pick and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, from Virginia Tech with the 18th pick.